July 23, 1947: Arrangements for the Fiesta are well under way, Capt. A.B. Martinez, president of the Fiesta council, said today, on the basis of committee reports received by the council at yesterday's meeting.
Norman Neel and Willard Houghland, cochairmen of the bailes committee, said they would have a name band for the Conquistadores ball, to be held at the armory Saturday night, Aug. 30. For the Baile de los Gente, a local orchestra will furnish the dance music.The Mariachi Mexico also will make an appearance at this event, to be held in Seth hall, also on Saturday night.
July 23, 1972: The $5.5 million Buckman Well Project will be producing water for the City of Santa Fe by August 1 if not sooner, according to Frank Gray, water department manager for the Public Service Company ... .
Gray said that the 15-mile line has been disinfected and flushed and all systems appear to be ready for operation.
July 23, 1997: A miracle on Alarid Street brought about 30 homeless people the warmth they sought that December.
The transients had gathered at St. Elizabeth's Shelter the week before Christmas two years ago just in time for the heater to break. And then an angel appeared.
"It was winter and it was cold and we didn't want people to be cold for Christmas," executive director Hank Hughes recalls. "I called Carlota Baca (director of programs for the Santa Fe Community Foundation), and she helped us raise $7,500 within a week" to get the heater repaired immediately.
... For the 15-year-old nonprofit charity group, every day is like Christmas — a day of giving.