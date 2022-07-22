July 23, 1947: Arrangements for the Fiesta are well under way, Capt. A.B. Martinez, president of the Fiesta council, said today, on the basis of committee reports received by the council at yesterday's meeting.

Norman Neel and Willard Houghland, cochairmen of the bailes committee, said they would have a name band for the Conquistadores ball, to be held at the armory Saturday night, Aug. 30. For the Baile de los Gente, a local orchestra will furnish the dance music.The Mariachi Mexico also will make an appearance at this event, to be held in Seth hall, also on Saturday night.

July 23, 1972: The $5.5 million Buckman Well Project will be producing water for the City of Santa Fe by August 1 if not sooner, according to Frank Gray, water department manager for the Public Service Company ... .

