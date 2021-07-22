From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 23, 1921: The big highway conference comes off here next week. It is of first importance to every resident of Santa Fe.
July 23, 1946: The new Santa Fe national bank, which will open its doors to business about Sept. 1 will be founded “upon a firm faith in the future of Santa Fe, New Mexico and the west,” President L.C. Wright said today.
July 23, 1971: While Santa Feans enter the 53rd day of a critical water shortage today, rains during the last week enabled state Forest Service officials to lift a three-month ban on open fires and smoking.
July 23, 1996: Despite a federal judge’s ruling that all tribal casinos in New Mexico are operating illegally, Mescalero Apache Chairman Wendell Chino announced Monday the Mescalero Casino won’t close.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.