From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 23, 1920: Espanola, N.M., July 23 — The body of Vicente Roybal, who died three years ago on the way to France, was brought to his home in San Pedro Monday morning for burial. The funeral was held Wednesday from the Santa Cruz church. Mr. Roybal died from influenza while he was in the army.
July 23, 1945: Father Oliver, OFM, now at Park View, will go to Lumberton, replacing Father Cletus, OFM, there, Father Pax, OFM, chancellor of the Gallup Diocese, said today. Appointment of Father Cletus as rector of St. Francis Cathedral here was announced recently.
July 23, 1970: More heavy rains pounded Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico overnight, but caused considerably less damage than the 2.24-inch rain in areas just north of Santa Fe Tuesday night.
July 23, 1995: MORA — U.S. Rep. Bill Richardson strode down the main street of this rural Northern New Mexico village Saturday morning in a black-and-white western shirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots, but he might as well have worn a red cape and Spandex suit with a big S on the chest.
Richardson, a seven-term Democrat from New Mexico’s Third Congressional District, is riding a crest of popularity these days as a high-profile, globe-trotting mediator and negotiator in sticky situations. He received a standing ovation Friday on the floor of the House of Representatives and gave interviews this week to everyone from CNN to NPR.
