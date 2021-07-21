From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 22, 1921: Santa Fe in July is just about the coolest and most comfortable spot in the U.S. Boost!
July 22, 1946: Still benefiting from last Friday night’s torrential downpour, Santa Fe’s water in storage increased during the 48-hour period ended at 8 a.m. today by approximately 3.728 million gallons, Robert D. Anderson, New Mexico Power Co, superintendent, reported.
From last Monday morning’s total storage of 138 million gallons, the amount was increased up to today by 20 millions, said Anderson, who added that the company intends to press for strict observance of all emergency regulations including the ban on irrigation.
July 22, 1971: While Santa Fe’s water picture remains unchanged despite additional rainfall Wednesday, Public Service Company Officials said silt in the city’s main water lines could have been avoided with a filtration system.
More than 9 million gallons of additional water has been added to the reservoir, PSC said. Following the rains earlier this week, Santa Feans used only 3.4 million gallons of water. PSC officials attributed the drop to virtually no lawn-irrigation because of the rain.
July 22, 1996: Commuters get ready — Pojoaque Pueblo Gov. Jacob Viarrial said Sunday “there’s a good chance” the pueblo will install toll booths on U.S. 84/285 if its casino is forced to shut down this week and stay closed.
