From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 22, 1920: The Santa Fe agent at Carlsbad reports that shipments of hay from that vicinity are going out very slow, owing to the lack of cars. Only one car load left the station during the past week and over 150 cars are still waiting to be shipped. The second cutting will be ready for shipment soon and with the increase in the demand for cars the situation will be serious.
July 22, 1970: TAOS, N.M. (AP) — Taos Indians expressed new hope today for U.S. Senate approval of their Blue Lake land claim and waited for what they say is an apology due from a Montana senator.
July 22, 1995: As City Manager Ike Pino looks for a new planning director and other important staff of the Planning and Land Use Department, his fellow Santa Feans should realize he’s doing so in the manner of a man trying to fight with one arm tied behind his back.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.