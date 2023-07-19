From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

July 21, 1923: Las Vegas, N.M., July 21 — The spectacle of a former chief justice of New Mexico conducting a legal battle with the object of disbarring or suspending another former chief justice of New Mexico, and his own associate on the supreme court bench for seven years, drew an audience that nearly filled the district court room yesterday afternoon.

Judge Roberts as prosecutor put the cards face up on the table early in the fight, amd said that the plan was to prove that Carl Magee tried to create public sentiment in New Mexico, and that Hanna as his attorney gave his sanction to various articles in the New Mexico State tribune he sought to introduce.

