July 21, 1923: Las Vegas, N.M., July 21 — The spectacle of a former chief justice of New Mexico conducting a legal battle with the object of disbarring or suspending another former chief justice of New Mexico, and his own associate on the supreme court bench for seven years, drew an audience that nearly filled the district court room yesterday afternoon.
Judge Roberts as prosecutor put the cards face up on the table early in the fight, amd said that the plan was to prove that Carl Magee tried to create public sentiment in New Mexico, and that Hanna as his attorney gave his sanction to various articles in the New Mexico State tribune he sought to introduce.
"Do you mean that Hanna aided and abetted Magee?" asked the court.
Roberts replied "Yes."
July 21, 1948: Governor Mabry today commuted the death sentence of Edward C. Jones, Raton culvert slayer, to life imprisonment, but the action brought an immediate strong protest from the district attorney who prosecuted. Jones was scheduled to die in the electric chair Friday.
July 21, 1998: Fiesta organizers — seeking to avoid a replay of last year's post-Zozobra violence on the Plaza — want to move the burning of Old Man Gloom to Thursday of this year's Fiesta de Santa Fe.
The change will be recommended to the City Council next week as a way to temper the after-burn mob dynamic that erupted on the Plaza last year with numerous fights, a new riot, and the shooting of three people — including one who was killed.