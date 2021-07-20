From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 21, 1921: Opposition To A National Park Said To Be Behind Side-Tracking Of Douglas
Secret Opponents of Measure Responsible for Juggling Bills, General Belief.
National Park Service Now Favors Cliff Cities
Santa Fe Should Push Action to Get Bill Passed by Present Session.
July 21, 1971: Despite a second day of rains, the capital city water crisis remains unchanged, according to Wayne Badsgard of the Public Service Company today.
... Badsgard reports that Tuesday’s rains increased storage by five-million gallons as of 8 a.m. today. A total of nine-million gallons from Monday’s and Tuesday’s showers were realized, making a total of 284-million gallons in the reservoirs.
Badsgard urged residents to cut lawn watering to one hour per week — a level which he said will allow lawns to “survive but not flourish.”
July 21, 1996: Since last week’s killing of Gloria Zamora by a man who had stalked her for some 20 years, several citizens and public officials have called for a strengthening of New Mexico stalker law.
