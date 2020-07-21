From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 21, 1920: The board of directors in charge of building Santa Fe’s new hotel will go over the plans drawn by the architects in a meeting drawn by the architects at a meeting called by Arthur Seligman, chairman of the board, for Friday afternoon at 3 o’clock. The meeting will be held at the De Vargas hotel.
July 21, 1945: Beautiful senoritas will dominate in tomorrow evening’s program in the Plaza concert series, directed by Johnnie Valdes. Attendance has been steadily growing and last Sunday had the Plaza jampacked for the Indian dancer.
July 21, 1970: A major battle may be shaping up between the city and the State Highway Department over the controversial interchange at St. Michael’s and St. Francis Drive.
July 21, 1995: City Councilor Frank Montaño said Thursday he will propose the city ease certain provisions of the Plaza skateboard ban until the city can build a skating park.
Montaño also said he’s talked to City Manager Isaac Pino and Police Chief Don Grady and both agree the city shouldn’t arrest anyone for violating the ordinance. He said the city should issue citations instead.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.