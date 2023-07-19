July 20, 1923: Chihuahua City, Mexico, July 20 — (By the Associated Press) — General Francisco (“Pancho”) Villa, commander of rebel armies in northern Mexico for ten years, was shot and killed Friday morning at 8:30 o’clock at his big ranch at Canutillo, Durango, by Miguel Trillo, his secretary.
In the battle which followed, Trillo was killed by men loyal to their slain chieftain and according to latest advices received from the ranch, the fight is still in progress.
July 20, 1948: Sears Roebuck & Co. will open a store in Santa Fe.
The Associated Press reported today that the big chain-store company’s Dallas office had announced work would be begun on the store “in a month or so.”
… It has been reported that the new store building will go up at 126-136 Lincoln avenue, formerly occupied by the Dr. Joseph Foster and Charles E. Doll residences, which have been torn down. The owners are now Charles N. Batts and Charles H. Wright. Batts and Wright were out of town today.
July 20, 1973: The New Mexico Highway Commission has given the Santa Clara Indians 15 days to allow right-of-way construction of a bridge across the Rio Grande in Espanola on New Mexico 76.
Otherwise, the department said, it would proceed with its plans to build the bridge father north at Fairview Shopping Center, where the right-of-way is private land.
The Santa Clara tribe, south of Espanola, favors still a third location closer to the Santa Clara Pueblo for the disputed bridge.
July 20, 1998: There he goes again: Mr Tough Guy, spoiling for a fight.
Rob Perry, Gov. Gary Johnson’s corrections secretary, got word recently from the federal judiciary that New Mexico has failed to comply with several standards on mental-health services to prison inmates.
... Here’s Perry, the tough-on cons type who did away with an annual family day at the Penitentiary and who brought back rock-breaking, declaring that he will carry the fight back into court if the decree isn’t lifted by the end of the year.