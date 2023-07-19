From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

July 20, 1923: Chihuahua City, Mexico, July 20 — (By the Associated Press) — General Francisco (“Pancho”) Villa, commander of rebel armies in northern Mexico for ten years, was shot and killed Friday morning at 8:30 o’clock at his big ranch at Canutillo, Durango, by Miguel Trillo, his secretary.

In the battle which followed, Trillo was killed by men loyal to their slain chieftain and according to latest advices received from the ranch, the fight is still in progress.

