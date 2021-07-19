From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 20, 1921: The Santa Fe’s protest against the $8,000,000 added to the railway’s valuation was taken under consideration by the tax commission at the close of the hearing late yesterday afternoon.
July 20, 1946: The question of cancelation or curtailment of the 1946 Fiesta as a water conservation move was being battled about today with a decision expected next week.
July 20, 1971: Santa Fe will have to tighten its belt another notch or two in the current water crisis. Monday night’s rain was not enough to pull the city out of danger yet.
July 20, 1996: The Waste Isolation Pilot Plant might not be ready to store nuclear waste by its scheduled 1998 opening date, much less six months earlier as proposed by the U.S. Senate, according to an unreleased government report obtained by The New Mexican.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.