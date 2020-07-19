From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 20, 1920: The Editor, Daily New Mexican:
Since our annual Fiesta is now an established fact it behooves us to see that the historical events it represents are accurately put before the world. We cannot, and we should not, do or say a thing that is not historically true in connection therewith.
July 20, 1945: TAOS, July 20 (Special) — Mabel Dodge Luhan’s palatial Big House is to be a wartime casualty, its owner said today in announcing that the estate was for sale.
“It’s simply too much to cope with under present conditions,” Mrs. Luhan said, explaining that she and her husband, Tony Lujan had moved over to the Tony House a two-store ‘dobe structure at the edge of the Taos Pueblo land.
July 20, 1970: Kenneth Kahn out-raced five contenders to win the championship of the 1970 Santa Fe Soap Box Derby, Sunday. Kahn, whose eyes were filled with tears after the final race, will represent Santa Fe in the 33rd All-American Soap Box Derby in Akron, Ohio, on August 15.
July 20, 1995: Frances Romero-Griffin, fired last year as Santa Fe city clerk, is ready to file a federal lawsuit against the city claiming she lost her job for failure to support Mayor Debbie Jaramillo’s 1994 political campaign.
