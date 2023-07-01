July 2, 1923: A monument is to be erected to Theodore Roosevelt in the city of Santiago de Cuba to commemorate his part in Cuba’s fight for freedom, according to an announcement just made at the national headquarters of the Roosevelt Memorial association.
The project is in charge of a committee of the Rough Riders association backed by the Roosevelt Memorial association and the Rotary club of Santiago.
July 2, 1948: Walter Burling, 12-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Howard J. Burling, 984 Acequia Madre, was found yesterday afternoon in Claremore, Okla., more than 600 miles from home.
July 2, 1973: U.S. District Judge H. Vearle Payne today dismissed a law suit filed by a dissident group of Tesuque Pueblo Indians attempting to have a lease for 5,400 acres of pueblo land by Sangre de Cristo development Company declared invalid.
July 2, 1998: A man arrested in the Jemez Mountains on a drunken driving complaint early this week has confessed to setting several fires in the Santa Fe National Forest, a U.S. Forest Services investigator said Wednesday.
“He did admit to setting several of the fires in the Jemez, but not the Oso fire,” said Alan Korpinen, law enforcement supervisor for the Santa Fe, Carson and Cibola national forests.
The man was arrested on suspicion of DWI by a Sandoval County deputy. After the arrest he made some remarks that led deputies to believe he knew something about the suspected arson fires. The department notified Forest Service investigators.