From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 2, 1921: Mrs. Knight Trains Spanish Dancers For The Big Fiesta Assures Splendid Feature
July 2, 1946: Although Santa Fe had its first shower in weeks — with a precipitation of only .01 inch — water users continued to exceed the desired maximum of 2.5 million gallons, the sendout for 24 hours ending at 8 a.m. today 11 million gallons, Malcom C. Heffelman, New Mexico Power Co., president reported.
July 2, 1971: Rains Wednesday and Thursday have not alleviated the critical water shortage facing Santa Fe, according to Public Service Company officials today.
July 2, 1996: The Nambé Tribal Council has threatened to banish limited and nontribal members from the reservation if they continue to protest its authority.
