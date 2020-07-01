From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 2, 1920: The local Baptists will begin evangelistic services next Sunday at the church on Don Gaspar Avenue and have secured a prominent evangelist to assist in the work.
July 2, 1945: State and city police and Forest Service officials today were searching for poaching fishermen believed responsible for a brush fire which burned over about 60 acres yesterday in Santa Fe canyon.
July 2, 1970: George Hay Brown, national director of the U.S. Census, has agreed to work with Santa Fe, Espanola and other New Mexico communities in correcting errors in the 1970 census count, U.S. Sen. Joseph M. Montoya announced in Washington today.
In a meeting with Brown, Senator Montoya presented articles and editorials from The New Mexican and letters from the Santa Fe and Espanola Chamber of Commerce, and from Espanola and other local officials from over the state.
July 2, 1995: POJOAQUE — If you like Pojoaque traffic, you’re going to love Cities of Gold.
The glitzy new Las Vegas-style casino, Pojoaque Pueblo’s “dream come true,” lies at the center of what a highway department engineer says is one of the most dangerous and congested traffic corridors in Northern New Mexico.
