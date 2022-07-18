July 19, 1922: Residents of Union county will hold a big meeting at the courthouse at Clayton, July 27 to organize a taxpayers' association. The first meeting was held last week and the organization will be perfected at the coming meeting.
July 19, 1947: Mrs. Maude F. Tipton, 72, mother of J.E. Titon, president of the Wood-Davis Hardware Co., died yesterday afternoon at St. Vincent hospital. She had been ill only a short time.
… Mrs. Tipton had been here a month, having come to visit her son. For the past six years she had made her home with her daughter, Miss Angeline Tipton, in Raton.
July 19, 1972: Tesuque parents lost their dramatic bid last night to save their local elementary school, and promptly announced in retaliation that:
1) They would actively work for the defeat next fall of a proposed district-wide bond issue;
2) They intended to reopen the school next September, with or without state or district aid; and
3) They would seek a grand jury investigation of the financial administration of the school district.
… The board's refusal to change its stand left a still-pending District Court case as the parents' last apparent hope to keep the Tesuque school in the Santa Fe system next fall.
July 19, 1997: Bruce Bernstein has spent the past few years preparing for the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture's new wing and biggest show, which opens Aug. 17. Unfortunately, this exhibit will be his last here.
Just after the show opens, Bernstein is moving to Washington, D.C. He will become assistant director for cultural resources at the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian.