From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

July 19, 1923: A sensible solution of the problem of what to do with traffic in the “bottle neck” formed by the junction of Don Gaspar avenue and San Francisco street, and San Francisco between Don Gaspar and the Plaza, has apparently been reached by the committee in charge of devising a modification of the present traffic ordinance.

The plan, as we understand it, is to make San Francisco a one way street, west bound, from the Plaza to Galisteo, and to make Don Gaspar a one way street, southbound, from San Francisco to Water street.

Recommended for you