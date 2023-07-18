July 19, 1923: A sensible solution of the problem of what to do with traffic in the “bottle neck” formed by the junction of Don Gaspar avenue and San Francisco street, and San Francisco between Don Gaspar and the Plaza, has apparently been reached by the committee in charge of devising a modification of the present traffic ordinance.
The plan, as we understand it, is to make San Francisco a one way street, west bound, from the Plaza to Galisteo, and to make Don Gaspar a one way street, southbound, from San Francisco to Water street.
July 19, 1948: Gov. Tom Mabry is wavering on the electrocution of 27-year-old Ed Jones scheduled for the first minutes of Friday morning.
The chief executive admitted today, shortly after talking to the condemned man’s father, that there is a possibility that he may intervene.
July 19, 1973: CLAYTON — Clayton Police Sgt. Emilio Maestas was shot to death early today following an evening of tension between Clayton officials and some local “Chicanos,” state police reported.
Maestas, a 54-year-old veteran of the police force in this small northeastern New Mexico community, died about 6 a.m. at Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo, Tex. Officers said he received a single bullet wound to the right side of the head.
July 19, 1998: Fred Harris — whose career path has included stints as a U.S. senator from Oklahoma, presidential candidate, university professor, academic and biographical author and, most recently, mystery writer — is back in the political trenches.
At 67, Harris recently agreed to gubernatorial nominee Martin Chávez’s request to become the new chairman of the New Mexico Democratic Party.
“I had no idea they were going to come and ask me to do this,” Harris said of being approached about the chairmanship. “I don’t need a job.”