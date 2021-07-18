From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 19, 1921: 82 was the highest and 61 the lowest temperature yesterday, which was a partly cloudy day, threatening at times and much distant thunder. A heavy rain set in about midnight and the precipitation for the period was .56 of an inch. The average relative humidity for the day was 54 percent and the wind reached a velocity of 22 miles an hour from the southeast. The lowest temperature last night was 58 degrees. Showers have occurred over Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma and some parts of New Mexico but as a rule there has been little change in temperatures.
July 19, 1946: Eleven acequias are plaintiffs in litigation over the waters of the Nambe river, filed in the district court here, against “The Seven Incorporated Acequias,” their upstream neighbors.
July 19, 1971: New Mexico and four neighboring states will vaccinate all horses in the area against a mosquito-carried disease that kills about half the horses it attacks.
July 19, 1996: Two or more paintings by the late Georgia O’Keeffe have been donated to the museum dedicated to her work that is scheduled to open in Santa Fe next year.
