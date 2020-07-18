From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 19, 1920: Las Vegas, July 19 — Three men, said to have come from Mexico, entered one of the local stores Thursday afternoon and while two of them made a small purchase of one of the clerks, the third quietly slipped a silk shirt and several small articles under his coat and “beat it.”
July 19, 1945: Bruns Hospital’s candidate for Fiesta Queen will be chosen from among civilian employees from various departments this afternoon by a committee chosen to judge, the public relations office said today.
July 19, 1970: A 24-year-old Santa Fe man was free on $5,000 bond Saturday pending court action on a charge of illegal possession of heroin.
July 19, 1995: Mayor Debbie Jaramillo believes Police Chief Don Grady II should investigate whether Santa Fe police officers played a role in instigating a confrontation that resulted in the arrest of four young people on the Plaza.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.