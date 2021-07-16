From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 18, 1921: Something has been accomplished in the city which ought be mentioned.
This accomplishment is the bringing about of a condition whereby improvement work on the streets is taken as a matter of course.
July 18, 1946: Santa Fe’s water storage gained a million gallons last night as rain fell in the watershed above Santa Fe canyon and water users held consumption down to less than two million gallons. Rainfall in the city retarded the depreciation of lawns and plants which have been denies irrigation since last Saturday. Rumors of typhoid in the city were denied by health officers who said that there were no cases of the disease reported in the state during the week ending July 13 and that only 17 cases had been reported in the state this year compared with 42 for the same period in 1945.
July 18, 1971: The Santa Fe area is gripped by an extended drought and the Santa Fe Basin water tables have dropped sharply, even alarmingly.
July 18, 1996: Gov. Gary Johnson said Wednesday that he will call a special legislative session on Indian gambling if U.S. District Judge Martha Vázquez doesn’t stay her ruling that gambling compacts Johnson signed aren’t valid.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.