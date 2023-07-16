From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

July 17, 1923: Modification of the city automobile ordinance is the important question to come before the city council tonight, and a special invitation is issued to all interested citizens, including taxi drivers and representative of civic bodies to appear and state their views as to how the ordinance shall be modified. As pointed out by City Engineer Turley at the Kiwanis luncheon today, the present law was passed before the enlargement of the city limits, which has absolutely changed the situation.

Speakers at the Kiwanis meeting agreed that

