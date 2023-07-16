July 17, 1923: Modification of the city automobile ordinance is the important question to come before the city council tonight, and a special invitation is issued to all interested citizens, including taxi drivers and representative of civic bodies to appear and state their views as to how the ordinance shall be modified. As pointed out by City Engineer Turley at the Kiwanis luncheon today, the present law was passed before the enlargement of the city limits, which has absolutely changed the situation.
Speakers at the Kiwanis meeting agreed that
15 miles was a fair limit for the business district but it should be raised to 20 and 25 miles in outlying sections, and a zoning system should be adopted.
July 17, 1948: The temptation here is strong to call this one “Operation Riley” but with a great show of willpower we will limit ourselves to saying that 11 kids who frequent the Young playground in the Indian school section of the city decided if they were ever going to have a clubhouse, they would have to dig in and work.
That precisely is what they are doing under the supervision of Jim Riley, city recreation director.
July 17, 1973: The U.S. Secret Service and law enforcement officers in Northern New Mexico have joined forces in an investigation of the rash of counterfeit $20 bills which were passed in the area over the weekend.
Initial reports indicate 35 of the bogus $20 bills have been reported in the Española Valley. The $700 in bogus bills were passed at liquor stores and service stations in Española, Velarde, Dixon and Embudo.
July 17, 1998: Peter Jiron had the nerve to stand up before a crowd of Santa Fe cruisers Thursday night and take a stand: He thanked the cops.
Since police have been a visible presence on weekends for the past month along the Alameda Street “cruise line,” Jiron said, the troublemakers have stopped showing up.