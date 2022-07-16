July 17, 1922: The paving program is going forward.
All of Don Gaspar avenue — that is, all of that portion which is to be paved, from Buena Vista down to the Santa Fe river bridge.
July 17, 1947: Foothills in the Rockies in northern New Mexico have yielded two discoveries which give promise of new light on first chapters of the continent’s animal life.
One find is expected to open new pages on the lives of the earliest known dinosaurs. The other will give fresh data on early animal life.
July 17, 1972: The candidates who are best at personal politics will win New Mexico’s November general elections, says U.S. Rep. Manuel Lujan Jr., who seeks a third term.
… “New Mexico politics are very personal business,” Lujan aid. “There are many votes attracted on the issues, but the majority of votes come from personal contact. There are,” he said, “only one million people in the state.”
July 17, 1997: For O’Keeffe museum Director Peter Hassrick, the week started out upbeat, with a productive meeting of his 30 staff members early Monday, followed by a blessing of the musem offered by Peter Garcia of San Juan Pueblo.
Wearing a brilliant aqua ribbon shirt, turquoise and coral beads, and a traditional woven belt and headband, Garcia invoked the spirits of the north, west, south and east and called on Christ and Mother Earth to bless the museum.