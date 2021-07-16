From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 17, 1946: At long last the W. M. whom we have suspected at times of not being too b-r-i-g-h-t, seems to be getting the idea. More scattered thunderstorms tonight, let us hope.
July 17, 1996: Some New Mexico tribes might stay open past a federal judge’s July 27 deadline for closing — but offer only legal types of gambling.
