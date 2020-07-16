July 17, 1920: Santa Fe expects every man, woman and child who thinks first of the best interests of the city to go on the excursion to Estancia.
It’s a civic duty to repay Estancia’s visit to Santa Fe, and a pleasant one to perform, at that.
Estancia sent 200 excursionists to Santa Fe. For Santa Fe not to double that number would be a dereliction and the slacking in friendliness to the town and valley from which it expects trade as well as an injury to Santa Fe’s own interests.
July 17, 1945: Russell Cheney, well-known American artist, for years a summer visitor in Santa Fe, died July 12 after a brief illness in Kittery, Me., according to a message received by his cousin, Roger Cheney, of this city. He was 63 years of age and unmarried.
July 17, 1970: Attorney General James A. Maloney has approved the placing of the contract for printing the New Mexico Magazine outside the state and has announced that his office will fight any legal effort to block such a contract award.
July 17, 1995: If Mary Neidorf could patent her “secret” treatment for the anxieties of adolescence, she’d be a millionaire.
Fortunately, for those suffering through the natural difficulties of growing up — and their parents — the treatment is practically free: It’s music.
