July 16, 1923: Carl C. Magee, Albuquerque, editor of The New Mexican State Tribune, who recently was sentenced by Judge Leahy of the district court in San Miguel county, to the state penitentiary for a year to a year and a half following his conviction on the charge of criminally libelling Chief Justice Frank W. Parker of the Supreme Court, and 360 days in the county jail of San Miguel county after being found in contempt, was pardoned by Governor Hinkle on both sentences today.
July 16, 1948: Gov. T.J. Mabry and Attorney General C.C. McCulloh today were served by Deputy U.S. Marshal J. Frank Trujillo with notice of the hearing in the Indian vote case pending in federal court.
The hearing has been set for Aug. 2 before a three-judge court.
Miguel H. Trujillo, an Isleta who lives at Laguna pueblo, is plaintiff and County Clerk Eloy Garley, Valencia county, defendant. Trujillo seeks suspension of the state constitution’s ban against Indians’ voting.
July 16, 1973: Two days after returning to declare that he had no intention of resigning because of his legal entanglements, Espanola Mayor Richard L. Lucero was involved in a scuffle at the city police station early Sunday morning and charged with abusing and obstructing an officer.
Identical charges were filed against Lucero by the Rio Arriba Sheriff’s Department two weeks ago in connection with an early morning car chase involving Lucero and Deputy Sheriff Ruben Vigil which was brought to a halt by city and state police.
July 16, 1998: Dense pine forests, valleys filled with sagebrush, foothills thickly dotted with piñon and juniper.
To most of us, this is the “natural” landscape of Northern New Mexico.
Turns out it’s not natural at all.
According to Craig Allen, a research ecologist with the United States Geological Survey, something is missing or at least greatly reduced: grasslands.