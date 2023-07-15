From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

July 16, 1923: Carl C. Magee, Albuquerque, editor of The New Mexican State Tribune, who recently was sentenced by Judge Leahy of the district court in San Miguel county, to the state penitentiary for a year to a year and a half following his conviction on the charge of criminally libelling Chief Justice Frank W. Parker of the Supreme Court, and 360 days in the county jail of San Miguel county after being found in contempt, was pardoned by Governor Hinkle on both sentences today.

July 16, 1948: Gov. T.J. Mabry and Attorney General C.C. McCulloh today were served by Deputy U.S. Marshal J. Frank Trujillo with notice of the hearing in the Indian vote case pending in federal court.

