From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 16, 1921: The highway commission still contemplates issuance of debentures in the sums of $800,000 for road building, Highway Engineer Leslie A. Gillett stated today.
... The commission, he announced, also approved construction of three state projects, all located on the road from Cimarron toward Taos.
The projects although all located in Colfax county, are links on the through road to Taos planned by the commission. The action was urged by Colfax county.
July 16, 1946: Details of the annual convention of the American Pioneer Trails association in this city July 30 and 31 when plans will be made for the memorialization of the Santa Fe trail, were announced yesterday by Howard R. Driggs, association president.
July 16, 1971: Santa Fe Downs temporarily shut its gates to additional horses Thursday after an outbreak of a mosquito-carried illness in Texas and Mexico that has killed more than 6,000 horses and made 1,000 persons sick.
July 16, 1996: Pojoaque Gov. Jacob Viarrial vowed Monday to move the fight over Indian gambling to the political arena — maybe even by picketing some legislators’ homes.
Speaking at a rally of tribal casino workers in Pojoaque, Viarrial also said he’s backed off plans to block roads, at least for the moment.
But he stopped short of promising to close the pueblo’s Cities of Gold casino, as required under an agreement Pojoaque and eight other pueblos signed with the federal prosecutor in the legal dispute over gambling now moving through federal courts.
