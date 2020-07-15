From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 16, 1920: Many favorable comments were received at the Santa Fe New Mexican office last evening after the announcement of the $5,000 campaign was circulated among the readers.
July 16, 1945: Ladies of the Presbyterian Church served coffee to the boys at Bruns yesterday.
July 16, 1970: Two of Santa Fe’s teenage girls who will be attending the 10th grade at Santa Fe High this fall are in Central Iowa for the Sacajawea Pow Wow sponsored by the Girl Scout Council of that area with special focus on the American Indian.
July 16, 1995: As he got the three dozen movie cameras ready to shoot the world’s first nuclear explosion, Berlyn Brixner had a minor question for himself. What should the exposure be?
