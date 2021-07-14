From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 15, 1921: The home of William Penhallow Henderson, artist, on Telephone Road was robbed the evening of July 3, when Mr. Henderson and his daughter Miss Alice Henderson, started on horseback for Las Vegas to attend the cowboys’ reunion and a large amount of jewelry was stolen. The robbers or robber opened a window of the house and proceeded to ransack the place.
Mrs. Henderson, the writer and wife of Mr. Henderson, was ill at Sunmount and no one remained in the house.
July 15, 1946: Navajos are now prepared to buy and pay taxes on the land east of their reservation which they are now using, J. M. Stewart, superintendent of the Navajo Jurisdiction, told an open meeting of the New Mexico Association on Indian Affairs Saturday evening at the Art Museum.
July 15, 1971: Santa Feans have a five-day probationary period beginning today before Public Service Commission, Public Service Company and Santa Fe City officials decide to impose water restrictions.
July 15, 1996: Charles “Chip” Cartwright, the head of the Southwest Region of the U.S. Forest Service, says he’s not comfortable with allowing the Santa Fe Ski Co. to expand into the Big Tesuque Basin because doing so might harm the religious practices of Tesuque Pueblo Indians.
