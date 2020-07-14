From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 15, 1920: Two boys, serving sentences in the reform school at Springer, were pardoned today by Governor Larrazolo, at the request of Z.Z. Johnson, their foster father, who stated that he would take care of them and put them in school.
July 15, 1970: District Judge Samuel Z. Montoya today struck down as unconstitutional key provisions of the state’s 1937 Printing Purchasing Act.
The ruling apparently opens the legal way for the award of the printing contract for the New Mexico Magazine to Steck Warlick Press of Dallas, Texas.
July 15, 1995: City Councilor Steven Farber wants the city manager to punish Santa Fe’s top planning official for behavior he calls “completely unacceptable, unprofessional, and intolerable.”
In a memo to City Manager Isaac Pino on Friday, the councilor said he fears for the “mental health and well being” of city employees and others who must work with Beverly Garcia, who heads the city Planning and Land Use Department.
