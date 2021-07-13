From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 14, 1921: Secundino Romero, republican boss of San Miguel County, and the candidate of U.S. Senator pro tem H.O. Bursum for the appointment, was named today by the president United States marshal for New Mexico.
George R. Craig of Albuquerque, given the temporary appointment, received the permanent appointment as U.S. district attorney for New Mexico. Col. R. E. Twitchell of Santa Fe was appointed assistant to the U.S. Attorney General.
The appointment of Romero as U.S. Marshal to succeed A.H. Hudspeth, democrat, was due two weeks ago and it is inferred that Mr. Bursum experienced some difficulty in getting his man across. The choice was expected by the general public to be between Romero and Manuel Otero of Albuquerque, the latter supposed to have the influence of Secretary of the Interior A.B. Fall backing him. Rumors that Mr. Fall had effectively blocked the nomination of Romero appear to have been erroneous.
July 14, 1971: John Wright of the State Environmental Improvement Agency says the Four Corners Power Plant is not in compliance with state regulations on discharging wastes into a watercourse.
July 14, 1996: If voters endorse a commission-manager system in the Aug. 13 election, Santa Fe would be the first New Mexico city in more than 20 years to adopt that form of government.
u u u
Next month’s vote on whether to adopt the commission-manager form of government will to some extent amount to a referendum on Mayor Debbie Jaramillo.
Jaramillo has offended some in the community with her outspoken ways, a record of hiring relatives and a management style that some say can lean toward the dictatorial. Yet the city’s first woman mayor also can point to a string of accomplishments during her time in office: city acquisition of the rail-yard property acquisition of the water company and real strides in city-sponsored affordable housing projects.
