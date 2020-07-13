From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 14, 1920: The diphtheria scored a heavy gain on the face of the state health department’s weekly summary for the last week, but this was in reality confined almost entirely to one county. The increase was chiefly due to the outbreak reported in Mora county early last week.
The report shows that twenty-seven new cases appeared last week. Of these, sixteen appeared in Mora county and the rest, less than half of the total, were scattering.
July 14, 1945: Santa Fe’s Plaza during Fiesta time Sept. 1 and 3 will take on aspects of a French sidewalk café, according to plans proposed at a luncheon meeting of the Fiesta Council at La Fonda yesterday, Jose D. Sena, chairman, presided.
July 14, 1970: Mrs. Concha Ortiz y Pino de Kleven of Santa Fe and Albuquerque has been named by Gov. David F. Cargo to the New Mexico Arts Commission for a term ending Aug. 20, 1972.
July 14, 1995: The New Mexico Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Gov. Gary Johnson exceeded his authority by signing compacts allowing casino-style gambling on Indian reservations without approval from the state Legislature.
The landmark ruling was a clear victory for opponents of expanded reservation gambling and for legislators who said Johnson had unlawfully bypassed the Legislature in approving the compacts.
