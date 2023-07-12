From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

July 13, 1923: Las Vegas, N.M., July 13 — Carl C. Magee, editor of the New Mexico State Tribune is to spend all four seasons, summer, autumn, winter and spring in the jail of San Miguel county, according to the sentence of District Judge Leahy shortly after noon today.

And Magee will also pay fines totalling just seven dollars but plus costs.

