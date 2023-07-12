July 13, 1923: Las Vegas, N.M., July 13 — Carl C. Magee, editor of the New Mexico State Tribune is to spend all four seasons, summer, autumn, winter and spring in the jail of San Miguel county, according to the sentence of District Judge Leahy shortly after noon today.
And Magee will also pay fines totalling just seven dollars but plus costs.
The Magee Publishing company is fined in all $4,050.
July 13, 1948: A three-day conference, sponsored by the school lunch division, Department of Agriculture, and attended by about 50 state directors of programs and their staffs from seven states, opened today at Arrowhead lodge, near Glorieta, following registration and a get together last night.
John Slaughter, Dallas, area field supervisor for the seven states, was optimistic over the prospects for New Mexico and said that owing to increased warehouse facilities being built by the state welfare department under the direction of Murray A. Hinz, department head, more commodities will be available for the programs than has been the case for the past eight years.
July 13, 1973: The New Mexico Courts begin a year long experiment this month with a Public Defender program in the state’s three largest judicial districts. This experiment is New Mexico’s attempt to cope with the problem of representing indigent criminal cases.
The Public Defender program is going to be used in courts in Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Clovis and Portales. The last legislature appropriated $750,000 to cover the cost of the one year program.
July 13, 1998: Less than two weeks ago, Craig O’Hare was answering telephone calls from people worried that the city was in a drought.
A few days later, he was fighting a flood of rainwater pushing at the back door of the city’s new Sangre de Cristo Water Division building off West San Mateo Road.
O’Hare, the city water-program administrator, said such mixed signals from Mother Nature can sometimes cloud the city’s message to its water users.