From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 13, 1921: 76 was the highest and 56 the lowest temperature here yesterday, which was a clear morning but with gathering clouds in the afternoon and light showers. The average relative humidity for the day was 60 percent and the wind reaches a velocity of 18 miles an hour from the south. The lowest temperature last night was 55 degrees and the precipitation for the day was .01 of an inch. Showers have occurred in New Mexico, Kansas, western Texas and Colorado and the temperature in the plains states are higher.
July 13, 1946: Bug-eyed spectators, at the rate of about 200 every half-hour, were stopping outside the Santa Fe Sporting Goods Co., Washington avenue, to stare at the 20½-pound trout, the second largest ever caught in the Unites States, which was nabbed by G. T. Colgrove, Decatur, Tex., earlier this week just below El Vado dam.
July 13, 1971: Projections of the year 2000 indicate Santa Fe’s population will stand at about 65,000 people who each day will use approximately 200 gallons of water each.
July 13, 1996: Residents of La Cieneguilla will have to find another way to and from Santa Fe.
A large section of the main road that connect the communities—Country Road 56 — has been washed away by floods. Residents of La Cieneguilla, which is southwest of Santa Fe, have been forced to use Calle Debra or County Road 54 through La Cienega; each route takes an additional 10 minutes.
