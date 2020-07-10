From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 13, 1920: State College Will Borrow $15,000 From Silver City Banks To Keep School Open
July 13, 1945: The State Building Commission at its first meeting today in the Governor's Office, invited architects to submit designs for the State Office Building, new Executive Mansion, and the remodeling of the old Capitol buildings ... .
July 13, 1970: PLAINVIEW, Tex. (AP) — Texas officials, rebuffed in attempts to get a court injunction to block the use of toxaphene spray to kill range caterpillars in New Mexico, might try again.
Directors of the Canadian Municipal Water Authority were meeting today to decide if they will appeal a federal court rejection of their suit for the injunction.
July 13, 1995: Whether the art in SITE Santa Fe will be "accessible" — as they say in the art world — to the average Santa Fean remains to be seen. But the average Santa Fean can find out for free Saturday when the international exhibit opens.
