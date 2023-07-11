From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

July 12, 1923: A mass meeting of depositors of the Capital City bank at the county court house last night, attended by probably 200, was adjourned until Friday night, when Nathan Jaffa, president of the Santa Fe bank, announced that he expected to be able to submit a proposal to avoid a receivership for the Capital City by that time.

July 12, 1948: The voters of Santa Fe will go to the polls tomorrow to say whether the city is to acquire an electric utility. The decision will end one of the sharpest campaigns that has stirred this city for years. That is, of course, unless the battle is carried into court.

