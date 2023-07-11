July 12, 1923: A mass meeting of depositors of the Capital City bank at the county court house last night, attended by probably 200, was adjourned until Friday night, when Nathan Jaffa, president of the Santa Fe bank, announced that he expected to be able to submit a proposal to avoid a receivership for the Capital City by that time.
July 12, 1948: The voters of Santa Fe will go to the polls tomorrow to say whether the city is to acquire an electric utility. The decision will end one of the sharpest campaigns that has stirred this city for years. That is, of course, unless the battle is carried into court.
Dependent upon the outcome of the election is the city council’s proposal to issue $3 million in utility revenue bonds at not more than 4 per cent interest.
July 12, 1973: Officers of Sangre de Cristo Development Corp. say they intend to pay all money owed to the Tesuque Indian pueblo following notification from the tribe that they are considering possibly revoking a list.
July 12, 1998: MORA — A $13.6 million federal fish hatchery is nearing completion here, but it’s missing one key ingredient — water.
A small group of Mora County residents has blocked the hatchery’s opening, asserting a water-rights challenge that leaves the future of the complex in limbo.
“Obviously we’re concerned,” says Peter Stine, chief of the Division of Fisheries for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Albuquerque.”If we were to suddenly lose this case, it would put us out of business.”