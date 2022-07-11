July 12, 1922: Some good political and economic gospel in a speech by Hagerman and published in this paper today.
July 12, 1947: The junior council of the Chamber of Commerce will act as a clearing house for equipment or animals to be used in the Hysterical parade at Fiesta time, Chairman Tom Childers said today.
The Jaycees have offered assistance to the Fiesta council in staging the humorous show, and Childers said 50 burros have already been rounded up for use by participants in the parade. Chuck wagons and carts will also be available.
July 12, 1972: MIAMI BEACH (UPI) — New Mexico delegates of Sen. George McGovern split for the first time today to vote for defeat of a minority report backing a guaranteed income of $6,500 annually for poor families.
Seven delegates joined those pledged to Gov. George Wallace after McGovern's delegation chief Rudy Ortiz of Albuquerque learned the switch would not violate commitments to the South Dakota Senator.
July 12, 1997: Attorneys for the Johnson administration and for state prison inmates have struck a deal that could put an end to more than a decade and a half of detailed federal court supervision of New Mexico's prison operations by late next year.
Friday, the two sides filed in U .S. District Court in Albuquerque a proposed "termination plan" spelling out terms for vacating the long-running Duran Consent Decree's authority over prison conditions and programs such as inmate medical care and mental health treatment.