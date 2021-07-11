From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 12, 1921: Mrs. James Baca, former assistant adjutant general, who recently resigned, today stated that she has written another letter, supplemental to the first, which Adjutant General Henry Rolfe Brown made public as her resignation.
The adjutant general, however, said the second letter was practically the same as the first — the one published in the newspapers of the state.
July 12, 1946: William E. Ogie, assistant scientist and G. A. Linenberger Jr., group leader, were devoting their full time today at the Los Alamos laboratory to study of radioactive materials they removed from several ships in the guinea pig fleet at Bikini.
July 12, 1971: LOS ALAMOS — Amid charges of improper picketing, a strike by union employees of the Zia Co. is affecting construction at the Los Alamos Meson Physics Facility (LAMPF), a spokesman said.
July 12, 1996: Heavy downpours on areas of Bandelier National Monument burned by the Dome Fire have created an extreme flood hazard that will keep parts of the park closed indefinitely.
