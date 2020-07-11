From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 12, 1920: Las Vegas, July 12 — A big picnic and entertainment will be held for the students of the Normal University Friday, July 16, in the Hot Springs canyon. The commercial club has secured a special train on the Hot Springs branch which will make the round trip for the small sum of 65 cents which will include the war tax.
July 12, 1945: As a disease-preventing measure, the City Council last night approved a policy of collecting wet garbage weekly and allotting one week a month, with extra crews, to collecting dry refuse.
July 12, 1970: District Judge J.V. Gallegos has upheld the right of Santa Fe’s municipal government to issue franchises for cable television broadcasting in the city.
His long awaited decision served as a go-ahead signal to one of the two franchise holders, Santa Fe cablevision, which has nearly completed construction of facilities for carrying TV by wire through the city.
July 12, 1995: It appears the naked man responsible for terrorizing women in the downtown area is behind bars.
