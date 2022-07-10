July 11, 1922: Department of Indian Affairs exhibits at the Santa Fe Fiesta Indian Fair. Ought to help some.
July 11, 1947: Firemen made a run at 2:58 yesterday to 969 Alto, or the place where that number should have been. When they got there they couldn’t find any such designation. There was no sign of fire.
Chief Ellis Bauer traced the call to the Howell Earnest insurance agency in the Sena plaza.
Earnest’s secretary explained a woman had phoned in, screaming excitedly that her house was afire and she wanted some insurance. It being too late for insurance the secretary advised her to turn in an alarm. She replied she didn’t know how to do it and the secretary obliged.
No sooner had the firemen returned to the station than a call came from Dr. D.D. Lord’s residence, La Vereda on East Palace avenue. It was only a chamisa blaze.
July 11, 1972: Santa Feans may look forward to paying higher garbage collection fees, but home owners will not be the only ones expected to bolster the city’s revenues.
July 11, 1997: A vote by U.S. Rep. Bill Redmond, R-N.M., Thursday helped bring the National Endowment for the Arts one step closer to its deathbed.
By a one-vote margin, the House voted for a measure to eliminate funding for the NEA and replace it with a plan to send $80 million directly to the states in block grants.
“It really is a win-win situation for everybody,” Redmond said after the vote. “We can fund art, but it doesn’t mean we have to continue to fund the bureaucracy.”