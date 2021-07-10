From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 11, 1921: 78 was the highest and 55 the lowest temperature yesterday, which was a mostly clear forenoon, but threatening as midday and showers in the afternoon. The average relative humidity for the day was 56 percent and the wind reached a velocity of 26 miles an hour from the northeast. The lowest temperature last night was 51 degrees. Saturday was a partly cloudy day with distant showers in the mountains and the temperature ranges from 56 to 78 degrees. The precipitation for the two days was .01 an inch.
July 11, 1946: Seven forest fires spotted in the Bandelier national monument late yesterday were believed under control today, M. R. Tillson, regional director, national park service, said today.
July 11, 1971: The 15th season of Santa Fe Opera opened this weekend with colorful productions Friday and Saturday nights, and will continue with almost two dozen more nights of music drama through the end of August.
July 11, 1996: The Forest Service decision to place Big Tesuque Basin off limits to the Santa Fe Ski Co. to protect Tesuque Pueblo cultural and religious practices is unconstitutional, a company spokesman says.
