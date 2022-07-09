July 10, 1922: Let us have all possible haste in getting the new hotel open. Every day’s delay is expensive.
July 10, 1947: WASHINGTON, July 10 (UP) — Chairman Bourke B. Hickenlooper of the congressional atomic energy committee said today that he was convinced after a double-check that secret information taken from Los Alamos, N.M., atomic bomb plant did not fall into the hands of any foreign country.
He said also that Los Alamos theft by two army sergeants was “the only case of the disappearance of any important material of any kind that we know of.” He added that this statement specifically covered the Oak Ridge, Tenn., plant.
July 10, 1972: MIAMI BEACH — National Committeeman-elect Rudy Ortiz of Albuquerque predicts a first ballot nomination for president for South Dakota Sen. George McGovern.
Ortiz and Lt. Gov. Robert Mondragon were actively trying to persuade uncommitted Chicano delegates to the National Democratic Convention from other states to back McGovern.
July 10, 1997: Mayor Debbie Jaramillo on Wednesday cut short County Commissioner Javier Gonzales’ attempt to explain to the City Council his position on why the city owes county government more than $400,000.
Both Jaramillo and Gonzales have expressed interest in seeking the Democratic nomination for Congress from Northern New Mexico’s 3rd district.
Asked whether he believes that their mutual congressional ambitions explains what he sees as Jaramillo’s attempts to be disruptive, Gonzales responded, “I hope it’s not. It sure seems that way.”
Last month, Jaramillo lambasted the county for failing to pay $527,000 that both the city and the county agree the county owes for services, some dating back two years.
At a portion of the Wednesday night council meeting set aside for citizens to petition the council, Gonzales said the city has neglected to pay nearly $430,000 over the past two years to cover its share of expenses for addressing land-use issues directly outside the city limits.