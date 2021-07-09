From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 10, 1946: A forest fire on Cerro Mosco east of the village of Cundiyo, was brought under control last night, Forest Ranger F. M. Hodgin reported today. It had burned over about eight acres.
The fire was reported at 3 p.m. yesterday first by the Picuris lockout, near Taos on the Carson national forest. A few seconds later Manuel Martinez, Truchas fire guard, also spotted it, giving the rangers office the bearing.
July 10, 1996: A major monsoon drenched Santa Fe on Tuesday night, flooding streets and county roads, stranding some motorists and apparently destroying a home on the south side, where lightning was suspected of sparking a fire and knocking out electrical power.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.