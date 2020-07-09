From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 10, 1920: Atenejenes Duran, caught carrying two suit cases filled with booze on a Santa Fe train from El Paso to Albuquerque, pleaded guilty yesterday afternoon to the United States court in violation of the national prohibition law and was fined $500 and costs by Judge Colin Neblett.
July 10, 1945: George Curry, territorial governor of New Mexico from 1907 to 1910, today was appointed State historian under a 1945 statute legislators said was drawn with Curry in mind.
... Now 83, he can be paid not more than $150 a month as historian. The job was authorized for 1945 and 1946.
July 10, 1970: WASHINGTON — To the Taos Indians of New Mexico, the trees, flowers, bugs, grass and the very soil are sacred elements in a religion known only to them.
The watershed of the Sangre de Cristo mountains is their temple of meditation and the Blue Lake is the site of annual pilgrimages dating back 700 years.
They don’t grow crops there or cut trees for profit. They don’t care about potentially valuable minerals underground. They want the land kept as it is. They got angry Thursday when senators questioned their motives in insisting on total control of the 48,000 acres of rich timberland.
July 10, 1995: At midnight on Dec. 31, 1995, leaded gasoline in the United States will go the way of the dinosaur.
That’s when a long-planned phase-out of the once common type of gasoline will finally take place. Beginning on Jan. 1, 1996, it will be illegal to manufacture, import and sell leaded gasoline in America.
