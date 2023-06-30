July 1, 1948: Slot machines and the tip-board racket are operating in a score of public business establishments in downtown Santa Fe.
They began to show up a week ago and are appearing in an increasing number of places daily.
Yesterday at 2:25 p.m., a patron won a jackpot on a 5-cent slot machine in a business house on the Plaza as this writer watched.
July 1, 1973: LAS VEGAS — Veteran Las Vegas City school district official J.D. Vasquez has been appointed Superintendent by the District's Board of Education.
His appointment has been accepted "conditionally" by dissidents who forced the resignation of his predecessor.
Vasquez, 55, a 26 year employe of the school district has been director of instruction for more than five years. He will assume his new duties Monday under a one y ear agreement for $17,500.
His unanimous appointment came at the conclusion of a noisy 70 minute meeting in McFarland Hall Friday night, spiced by numerous impassioned speeches in both English and Spanish, one fist fight, and a temporary walk out of about 150 members of Chicano Unidos Para Justicia (CUPJ) from the audience of approximately 350.
July 1, 1998: The forest fire burning in the Jemez Mountains rocked back and forth under high winds on Tuesday, breaking through fire lines on its eastern and northern edges while continuing is main movement to the south, up Santa Clara Canyon, at the rate of about a half mile a day.
The so-called Oso Complex Fire started late Saturday apparently as a result of arson. It had burned roughly 3,200 acres by Tuesday evening, an increase of some 700 acres over Monday and is still out of control.