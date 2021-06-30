From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 1, 1921: Every Santa Fe booster who goes to Las Vegas in the Cowboys’ Reunion Motorcade Sunday afternoon is expected to have on his car a big placard or banner advertising the Santa Fe Fiesta.
July 1, 1946: Once again Santa Feans, predominantly those of Spanish descent, have begun the fulfillment of Capt. Gen. Don Diego de Vargas’ vow — a custom of approximately 2 ½ centuries. Several thousand men, women and children Sunday afternoon escorted the historic little statue of Our Lady of Victory, also known as La Conquistadora, from St. Francis cathedral to Rosario chapel. Its ranks swollen by war veterans, the procession was the longest for years if not for all time.
July 1, 1971: “It’s up to you — each citizen must be aware of the situation and conserve water. If you do not reduce water consumption, restrictions will be imposed to force you to do so in the best interests of all the citizens of Santa Fe.”
The statement is one among many made in an advertisement by the Public Service Company encouraging citizens to voluntarily restrict use.
July 1, 1996: Individual Americans can help push China toward democracy and an end to forced labor camps where millions of Chinese have been imprisoned for their political and religious beliefs, internationally known activist Harry Wu said Sunday in a lecture in Santa Fe.
