From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
July 1, 1920: With all due and proper respect for the New Mexico supreme court, the New Mexican must at all times exercise its right to defend its veracity and reputation against attacks from any source.
Consequently it is our duty to inform the supreme court of New Mexico that an article which it characterized as “incorrect and misleading” was neither; that it was accurate and truthful, not calculated to give out a “false impression” nor to reflect upon or misrepresent the court.
July 1, 1970: A major modernization project for The New Mexican, representing an investment of more than a half-million dollars, was announced today by Robert M. McKinney, publisher.
McKinney said he believes this investment “demonstrates The New Mexican’s faith in the present and future economic strength of Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico.” He noted that study of the planned conversion has been under way for nearly a year.
Stephen E. Watkins, president and general manager, explained that the project will involve an entirely new printing system called offset lithography, one which gives superior reproduction of pictures, greater flexibility in providing services to advertisers, and provision for greatly increased of color, including full-color photographs.
July 1, 1995: Threatening thunderclouds and chilly temperatures Friday evening failed to dampen the spirits of music lovers who feasted and feted opening night in the parking lot at The Santa Fe Opera.
