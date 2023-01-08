From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Jan. 9, 1923: The sixth legislature got off to a running start at noon today, with the completion of the senate’s organization soon after Lieut. Gov. Jose A. Baca called the upper chamber to order, and the election of Representative Byron O. Beall, Chaves county, as speaker of the lower house, though the house’s organization was only partly completed.

Jan. 9, 1948: Santa Fe faces a major traffic problem but a good part of the difficulty can be solved by more efficient use of present highway facilities.

