Jan. 9, 1923: The sixth legislature got off to a running start at noon today, with the completion of the senate’s organization soon after Lieut. Gov. Jose A. Baca called the upper chamber to order, and the election of Representative Byron O. Beall, Chaves county, as speaker of the lower house, though the house’s organization was only partly completed.
Jan. 9, 1948: Santa Fe faces a major traffic problem but a good part of the difficulty can be solved by more efficient use of present highway facilities.
Jan. 9, 1973: Gov. Bruce King listed New Mexico’s accomplishments for Indians in employment opportunities, health care and water rights in a 12-page statement submitted Monday to the U.S. Civil Rights Commission.
King’s statements will be entered into the record of the hearings conducted by the commission last November in Albuquerque.
The commission, studying Indian problems, concluded the hearing by alleging that New Mexico’s Indians were among the worst treated in the United States.
Jan. 9, 1998: Nine — count ’em — nine Democrats who want to replace U.S. Rep. Bill Redmond in Congress faced a crowd together for the first time Thursday night, about five months away from the June primary that will choose a party nominee.
Some 100 people attended the forum at the NEA Building. The Democrats all pretty much agreed that any of them was better than Redmond — the Attorney General called the GOP incumbent a “right-wing wacko.”