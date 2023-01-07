Jan. 8, 1923: Los Alamos Visited By Its First Airplane; Diavalo Thrills Thousands With His Death-Defying Stunts
Los Alamos Ranch School lined up en masse at the west end of the great Los Alamos mesa in front of the school and ranch buildings yesterday morning [and] welcomed its first airplane and gave Capt. Lowell Yerex, English ace, a real ovation as he swooped down out of the sky and made a perfect landing in the mile-long and half-mile-wide landing field afforded by the “big field.”
Jan. 8, 1948: One of the city’s most controversial topics, the proposed crosstown highway, will be discussed at the Junior CofC broadcast tonight from 7:30 to 8 over KTRC, Bob Nason, program committee chairman, said today.
The broadcast, one of a series on “Santa Fe, Today and Tomorrow,” sponsored by the Jaycees, will be on the topic, “Can Santa Fe’s Traffic and Highway Problems Be Solved?”
Jan. 8, 1973: The New Mexico Democratic Party is a headless horseman with no money, little leadership and bright prospects for a divisive 1974 governor’s race.
The state party treasury contains exactly $302. A fund-raising dinner to replenish Democratic coffers will be staged in early February in Santa Fe during the legislative session.
Jan. 8, 1998: Nearly 400 years ago, conquistador Don Juan de Oñate ordered his troops to cut off the right feet of warriors from Acoma Pueblo after an uprising there claimed his nephew’s life.
In the last few days, unknown vandals claiming to be acting on behalf of the “brothers of Acoma” sawed the right foot off a monumental bronze sculpture of Oñate at a public visitors center north of Española.
… “I would almost bet my life that this wasn’t done by a Native American or a Hispano,” Estevan Arellano, director of the Oñate Monument and Visitor’s Center, said Wednesday. “This was done by someone trying to get the two groups in conflict.”