From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Jan. 8, 1923: Los Alamos Visited By Its First Airplane; Diavalo Thrills Thousands With His Death-Defying Stunts

Los Alamos Ranch School lined up en masse at the west end of the great Los Alamos mesa in front of the school and ranch buildings yesterday morning [and] welcomed its first airplane and gave Capt. Lowell Yerex, English ace, a real ovation as he swooped down out of the sky and made a perfect landing in the mile-long and half-mile-wide landing field afforded by the “big field.”

Popular in the Community