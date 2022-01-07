From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 8, 1947: Members of both houses of the New Mexico legislature appear to be lining up behind Gov. Thomas J. Mabry's campaign promise to seek revision of the state constitution, with close to 45 per cent believing there is definite need for such a change.
Jan. 8, 1997: Dismissing the action as "Chicken Little, the sky is falling," Mayor Debbie Jaramillo said Tuesday she strongly disagrees with the city manager's order that imposed a city hiring freeze and other restrictions in response to sagging tax revenue.
Last month, Frank DiLuzio, acting city manager, imposed a hiring freeze and instructed city administrators to prepare for possible employee layoffs because gross receipts taxes had declined by 2.5 percent for the first half of the fiscal year that runs through this June.
If gross receipts revenues continue at their current rate through June, the city will take in $1.5 million less than it projected.
