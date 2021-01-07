From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 8, 1921: Persons subject to the occupation tax who have failed to pay were formally notified today by City Attorney, J.J. Kenny that unless they “came across” promptly the city would start action. There were only five or six of these.
Jan. 8, 1946: State Sen. Burton Roach of Hillsboro, in cowboy vernacular, today practically announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for governor.
Asked if he was running for the office, the rancher replied:
“Them’s my intentions.”
Jan. 8, 1971: The crisis is past.
Mayor George Gonzales lifted a declared state of emergency from the city this morning when Southern Union Gas Co. reported gas pressure restored.
Mayor Gonzales, whose house didn’t have gas for 30 hours, expressed his thanks to town businessmen, school officials and Capitol officials for cooperating during the state of emergency Thursday. The mayor declared the emergency during a special meeting Wednesday night at City Hall.
Jan. 8, 1996: An unexplained explosion damaged and shut down the U.S. Forest Service office in Española over the weekend, authorities reported late Sunday.
No one was hurt, and the office had been empty at the time of the explosion, late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, Santa Fe National Forest spokesman Tom Mott said.
