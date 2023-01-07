From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Jan. 7, 1948: Caesar Sebastian’s resignation as comptroller may have been influenced by the possibility of securing a huge auditing contract from the state land office that may run as high as $50,000. The 1947 legislature appropriated $25,000 for the current business year and $25,000 for next year to audit the never-audited state oil royalties and establish a system of control for the multi-million dollar business.

Land Commissioner John E. Miles is known to have favored Sebastian for the job but until now he has not been available for the work because of his official duties as comptroller.

