Jan. 7, 1948: Caesar Sebastian’s resignation as comptroller may have been influenced by the possibility of securing a huge auditing contract from the state land office that may run as high as $50,000. The 1947 legislature appropriated $25,000 for the current business year and $25,000 for next year to audit the never-audited state oil royalties and establish a system of control for the multi-million dollar business.
Land Commissioner John E. Miles is known to have favored Sebastian for the job but until now he has not been available for the work because of his official duties as comptroller.
Jan. 7, 1973: LOS ALAMOS — Every effort will be made to offset federal abandonment of the $8 million Rover Program at Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory with other expanding projects, U.S. Sen. Joseph M. Montoya promised Saturday.
Montoya, newly appointed member of the Joint Atomic Energy Committee said, “I will make every effort to insure that promises from the AEC and National Aeronautics and Space Administration are carried out.”
Also in Washington, Sen. Pete Domenici said, “We believe the scientific research needs of our country are such that the phasing out of an ongoing program should be accompanied by the commencement of another ... .”
Jan. 7, 1998: A Los Ojos man who spent two nights in a hand-dug snow cave, doing exercises to keep warm and eating worms and bark for nutrition was rescued Tuesday after a Civil Air Patrol plane spotted him waving his arms.
Jose Sanchez, a 24-year-old auto mechanic, spent two nights in a snow cave on Cumbres Pass north of Chama. He suffered minor frostbite and was treated and released from a clinic, going home to his wife and baby. “I was lucky,” he said.